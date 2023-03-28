Aveva una missione: promuovere l’istruzione femminile in Afghanistan per bambine e adolescenti, un diritto che è negato loro da due anni e mezzo. Aveva anche fondato un progetto, Pen Path, per portare avanti questo suo importantissimo impegno. Ma Matiullah Wesa, 30 anni, è stato stato arrestato lunedì dalle autorità talebane a Kabul. La notizia è stata diffusa dal fratello e dalla missione Onu nel Paese.

Men, women, elderly, young, everyone from every corner of the country are asking for the Islamic rights to education for their daughters. Penpath female volunteers calls for girls education and their rights to education #PenPathGirlsEduCampaign #PenPathGirlsEduCampaign pic.twitter.com/gekG7fsGKj

— Matiullah Wesa مطيع الله ويسا (@matiullahwesa) March 26, 2023