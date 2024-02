Usa, la Nazionale di calcio femminile sarà pagata come quella maschile: "Una giornata storica"

"Something like this is never going to happen again and we can move forward in making soccer the best sport we possibly can in this country..."@alexmorgan13, @mPinoe and the president of the US Soccer Federation live as the @USWNT wins their fight for equal pay. pic.twitter.com/uV2nNh7WAE — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 22, 2022

It's a historic day for us! It's been years and years of fighting for equality within our sport. Today we accomplished that with US Soccer! https://t.co/hUwJshkr2c — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 22, 2022